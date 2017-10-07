Analysts Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) PT at $22.25

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BidaskClub upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 4,376,787 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. NRG Energy has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.07 billion.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post $0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

