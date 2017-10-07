Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Price Target at $141.67

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. BidaskClub upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In related news, VP James P. Zallie sold 27,972 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $3,507,409.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Zallie sold 3,048 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,034. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1,655.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,284,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,686,000 after buying an additional 7,812,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,601,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,524,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,602,000 after buying an additional 433,572 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 218,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,488,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion (INGR) traded down 0.77% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.15. 193,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.59. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $113.07 and a 52-week high of $137.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion will post $7.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

