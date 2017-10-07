Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

SCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Expectations for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (SCMP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/analysts-set-expectations-for-sucampo-pharmaceuticals-inc-s-fy2020-earnings-scmp.html.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at 10.525 on Friday. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm’s market cap is $487.57 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a positive return on equity of 56.58%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 190,292 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 974,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jones W. Bryan purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $49,820.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $49,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Patrick Meyenburg purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $48,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $366,665.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

Receive News & Ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.