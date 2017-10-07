Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report sales of $25.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.44 million to $26.54 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $18.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $25.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.86 million to $108.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $119.02 million to $140.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIO. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of City Office REIT (NYSE CIO) opened at 13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm’s market capitalization is $414.59 million. City Office REIT has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $13.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -723.08%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 63.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 528,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 28.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1,559.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 223,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 209,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in City Office REIT by 25.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 843,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 172,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 162,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. It conducts its operations primarily through City Office REIT Operating Partnership, L.P.

