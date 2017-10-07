Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Holdings Maintained by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp maintained its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 5,465.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,182,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,872 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 20.1% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 36.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,463,406 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $66,351,000 after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 80,394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Holdings Maintained by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/anadarko-petroleum-corporation-apc-holdings-maintained-by-peapack-gladstone-financial-corp.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.05 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,592 shares. The company’s market cap is $27.26 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $73.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.42). Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.