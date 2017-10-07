Amphenol Corporation (APH) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.06

Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.06 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 362,508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.
Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.79.
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Amphenol Corporation had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Amphenol Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.
In other Amphenol Corporation news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $1,214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 110,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $8,578,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,200 shares of company stock worth $33,886,886. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 6.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amphenol Corporation Company Profile
Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.
