Amphenol Corporation (APH) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.06

Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.06 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 362,508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Get Amphenol Corporation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Amphenol Corporation had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Amphenol Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other Amphenol Corporation news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $1,214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 110,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $8,578,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,200 shares of company stock worth $33,886,886. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation by 6.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amphenol Corporation (APH) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.06” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/amphenol-corporation-aph-hits-new-52-week-high-at-86-06.html.

Amphenol Corporation Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.