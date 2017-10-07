Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amira Nature Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.644893081017 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) opened at 6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.14. Amira Nature Foods has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

ANFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amira Nature Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of processing and selling packaged Indian specialty rice, primarily basmati rice and other food products. The Company sells Basmati rice and other specialty rice, under its Amira brand, as well as under other third-party brands. It also sells non-basmati rice.

