Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Position Maintained by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 0.55% on Friday, hitting $185.82. 2,032,454 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.64 and a 1-year high of $191.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.23. Amgen also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,350 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 239% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,758 put options.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post $12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.99.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

