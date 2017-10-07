Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.83% of Magellan Health worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGLN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGLN. KeyCorp upgraded Magellan Health from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ MGLN) opened at 86.35 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post $5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel N. Gregoire sold 14,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $1,130,672.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $177,543.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,479 shares of company stock worth $27,870,009. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

