Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Itron worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Itron by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities set a $88.00 price objective on Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $60.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) opened at 78.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

