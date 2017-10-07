Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Federated Investors, Inc. (FII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 175,384 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of Federated Investors worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federated Investors by 15,254.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,951,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,118,000 after buying an additional 9,886,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,248,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,513,000 after purchasing an additional 713,994 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 667,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 11,196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 172,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 170,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) opened at 30.33 on Friday. Federated Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.51 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Investors, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $140,996.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,401,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

