American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Superconductor Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Superconductor Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor Corporation 0 1 5 0 2.83 American Superconductor Corporation Competitors 185 908 1176 6 2.44

American Superconductor Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.03%. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.51%. Given American Superconductor Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Superconductor Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of American Superconductor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of American Superconductor Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Superconductor Corporation has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Superconductor Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Superconductor Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation $70.77 million -$21.56 million -2.20 American Superconductor Corporation Competitors $1.87 billion $295.25 million -36.99

American Superconductor Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor Corporation. American Superconductor Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Superconductor Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation -45.60% -54.39% -32.07% American Superconductor Corporation Competitors -3.73% 5.15% 2.01%

Summary

American Superconductor Corporation competitors beat American Superconductor Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

American Superconductor Corporation Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power. AMSC supplies power electronics and control systems, licenses its engineered wind turbine designs and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. The Company provides a range of power electronics and software-based control systems. AMSC provides transmission planning services that enable it to identify power grid congestion and other risks. The Company also sells grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems.

