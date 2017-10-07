American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of American Public Education worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 16.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 38.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $201,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) opened at 20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.12. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

