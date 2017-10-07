Ameren Corporation (AEE) vs. MDU Resources Group (MDU) Financial Contrast

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ameren Corporation and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 1 3 0 0 1.75 MDU Resources Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ameren Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.86%. MDU Resources Group has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given MDU Resources Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Ameren Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Ameren Corporation has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameren Corporation and MDU Resources Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation $6.06 billion 2.35 $2.44 billion $2.86 20.55 MDU Resources Group $4.23 billion 1.23 $617.43 million $1.15 23.13

Ameren Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than MDU Resources Group. Ameren Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Ameren Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ameren Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameren Corporation pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameren Corporation has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ameren Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren Corporation and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 11.11% 9.57% 2.82% MDU Resources Group 5.37% 10.24% 3.76%

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats MDU Resources Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameren Corporation Company Profile

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois. The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment consists of the natural gas business of Ameren Illinois. The ATXI segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and ATXI. Ameren Missouri operates a rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution business and a rate-regulated natural gas distribution business in Missouri. Ameren Illinois operates rate-regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution businesses in Illinois. ATXI operates a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rate-regulated electric transmission business.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas. The pipeline and midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering. The construction materials and contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The construction services segment provides utility construction services in constructing and maintaining electric and communication lines, and external lighting and traffic signalization.

