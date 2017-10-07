AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMC. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered AMC Entertainment Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.39.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE AMC) opened at 15.20 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The firm’s market cap is $1.99 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 58% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $552,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,476.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Qunyao Gao acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $141,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $896,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 1,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

