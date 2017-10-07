Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. National Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.2% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (UA) opened at 15.46 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/amalgamated-bank-reduces-position-in-under-armour-inc-ua.html.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.