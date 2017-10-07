Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Gamestop Corporation (GME)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gamestop Corporation were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 186,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,137,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,568 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 60.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 191,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,323 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 80.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamestop Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Gamestop Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.36 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE GME) opened at 20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.19. Gamestop Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Gamestop Corporation had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Gamestop Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Gamestop Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

