Altria Group (MO) Stake Decreased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE MO) opened at 62.55 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,074 shares in the company, valued at $45,590,842.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. UBS AG decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

