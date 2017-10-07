Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Held by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA held its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% in the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,046.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 13,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.15, for a total value of $12,500,665.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,692.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.28, for a total value of $586,404.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,390.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock worth $39,941,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/alphabet-inc-goog-stake-held-by-farmers-merchants-trust-co-of-chambersburg-pa.html.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $978.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,882 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $932.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $918.65. The firm has a market cap of $678.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $727.54 and a 1-year high of $988.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $26.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $30.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $924.24 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.