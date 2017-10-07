Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,642,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,672,000 after acquiring an additional 519,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,227,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 621,620 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,415,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,102,000 after purchasing an additional 767,249 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,322.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,800 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ MDRX) opened at 14.39 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The stock’s market cap is $2.60 billion.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $426.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc (Allscripts) delivers information technology (IT) solutions and services to help healthcare organizations. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, Population Health, and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions.

