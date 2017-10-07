Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) & Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (MTW) Head-To-Head Review

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE: ALSN) and Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Allison Transmission Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allison Transmission Holdings and Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission Holdings 2 6 4 0 2.17 Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) 0 6 3 0 2.33

Allison Transmission Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $39.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) has a consensus target price of $7.36, indicating a potential downside of 25.92%. Given Allison Transmission Holdings’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission Holdings is more favorable than Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The).

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission Holdings and Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission Holdings 14.32% 31.27% 6.77% Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) -14.63% -14.85% -5.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission Holdings and Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission Holdings $1.98 billion 2.76 $707.40 million $1.78 20.66 Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) $1.43 billion 0.98 -$3.00 million ($1.51) -6.58

Allison Transmission Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The). Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allison Transmission Holdings pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) does not pay a dividend. Allison Transmission Holdings pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allison Transmission Holdings has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Allison Transmission Holdings has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings beats Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). The Company’s transmissions are sold under the Allison Transmission brand name and remanufactured transmissions are sold under the ReTran brand name. The Company has developed over 100 different models that were used in more than 2,500 different vehicle configurations and were compatible with over 500 combinations of engines, as of December 31, 2016.

About Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name. It designs and manufactures mobile telescopic cranes, which it sells under the Grove brand name and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks, which it sells under the National Crane brand name. It also provides crane product parts and services and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing and training services, which are delivered under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand name. Its crane products are used in a range of applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities, petrochemical and industrial projects, and infrastructure applications.

