Allianz SE (AZSEY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz SE (NASDAQ:AZSEY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Allianz AG’s principal activities are carried out through four divisions: Life/Health: Provides any of life and heath insurances; Property/Casualty: Provides property and casualty insurance, travel insurance and credit insurance; Banking: Provides a range of banking services, including lending, deposit taking, investment banking; Asset Management: Asset Management for third party investor and Asset under Management which cover the owners investments. “
Separately, Societe Generale raised Allianz SE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Shares of Allianz SE (NASDAQ AZSEY) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 111,416 shares of the company traded hands. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $22.78.
About Allianz SE
Allianz SE is a financial service company. The Company is the holding company of the Allianz Group (Allianz SE and its subsidiaries). The Company’s segments include Property-Casualty, Life/Health, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Company provides a range of reinsurance coverage, primarily to Allianz insurance entities, as well as to third-party customers.
