Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Position Boosted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes PLC were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alkermes PLC by 23.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes PLC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Alkermes PLC by 4.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alkermes PLC by 43.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Alkermes PLC by 9.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $69.00 target price on Alkermes PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $78.00 price target on Alkermes PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ ALKS) opened at 51.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.91 billion. Alkermes PLC has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. Alkermes PLC had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.04) EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes PLC news, CAO Kathryn L. Biberstein sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $695,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,636.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $75,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $930,280. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

