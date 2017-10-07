News headlines about Alio Gold (NYSE:ALO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alio Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5127800513916 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Alio Gold Inc alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Alio Gold (ALO) traded up 5.05% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 136,693 shares. Alio Gold has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $190.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32.

Alio Gold (NYSE:ALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alio Gold will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alio Gold (ALO) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/alio-gold-alo-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, formerly Timmins Gold Corp, is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, SA de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, SA de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.