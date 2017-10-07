Airgain (AIRG) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) is one of 67 public companies in the “Communications & Networking” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Airgain to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain 5.27% 9.22% 7.28% Airgain Competitors -1.71% -6.54% 0.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airgain and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $49.33 million $4.45 million 29.87 Airgain Competitors $2.41 billion $618.33 million 26.84

Airgain’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. Airgain is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airgain and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 0 4 0 3.00 Airgain Competitors 362 2385 3908 152 2.57

Airgain presently has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 81.79%. As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies have a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airgain beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions. It offers six product lines, including MaxBeam High Gain Embedded Antennas, Profile Embedded Antennas, Profile Contour Embedded Antennas, Ultra Embedded Antennas, OmniMax High Performance External Antennas and MaxBeam Carrier Class Antennas. The Company, through its design, integration and testing of embedded antenna technology, provides its technology to the residential wireless local area network, wireless fidelity and antenna market, and also supplies to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. The Company supplies its products in the United States, Europe, Canada and Asia.

