Airea Plc (AIEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Airea Plc’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Airea Plc (LON AIEA) traded up 2.70% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 38.00. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 15.70 million. Airea Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.22.

About Airea Plc

Airea plc is a specialist flooring company. The Company’s principal activities are focused on manufacturing, marketing and distribution of floor coverings. It offers brands, which include burmatex and Ryalux. Its burmatex brand is a manufacturer of contract carpets and carpet tiles. Its Ryalux brand manufactures tufted carpet, which offers a range of color and texture through two consumer brands, including Ryalux and Pownall.

