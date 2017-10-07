Airbus SE (EAD) PT Set at €79.00 by Citigroup Inc.

Airbus SE (EPA:EAD) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS AG set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €77.50 ($91.18) target price on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Airbus SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.03 ($97.68).

Airbus SE, formerly Airbus Group SE, is a company based in the Netherlands that is active in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of commercial jet aircraft and aircraft components, as well as on aircraft conversion and related services.

