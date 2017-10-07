Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Air Products and Chemicals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6475503707281 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals (APD) opened at 153.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $129.00 and a 52-week high of $153.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

