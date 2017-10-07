AHL Partners LLP Has $5.21 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)

AHL Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP owned 0.34% of Shutterstock worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) opened at 34.52 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.83 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc (Shutterstock) is a global technology company that operates a two-sided marketplace for professionals to license content. The Company’s library of content includes digital imagery, which consists of licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications and video content, and commercial music, which consists of music tracks and sound effects and which is often used to complement digital imagery.

