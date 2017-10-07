AHL Partners LLP Buys 139,112 Shares of Interface, Inc. (TILE)

AHL Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,112 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned 0.45% of Interface worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Interface by 32.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Interface by 9.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Interface by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $1,034,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface Inc. alerts:

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $646,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $162,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/ahl-partners-llp-buys-139112-shares-of-interface-inc-tile.html.

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) opened at 22.05 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.94 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.