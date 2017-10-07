Agrium’s (AGU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AGU has been the topic of a number of other reports. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agrium in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Agrium from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised Agrium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities raised Agrium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Agrium in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agrium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of Agrium (NYSE:AGU) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,979 shares. Agrium has a 52 week low of $87.78 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Agrium by 138.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Agrium by 11.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrium in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agrium by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Agrium in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

