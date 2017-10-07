Aggreko PLC (ARGKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aggreko PLC (NASDAQ:ARGKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Aggreko PLC (NASDAQ:ARGKF) opened at 11.66 on Tuesday. Aggreko PLC has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Aggreko PLC Company Profile

Aggreko plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of modular, mobile power and related solutions. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions and Rental Solutions. The Power Solutions segment provides solutions for power requirements. The Power Solutions segment has two businesses: utility and industrial.

