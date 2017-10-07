Aetna (AET) vs. Its Rivals Financial Survey

Aetna (NYSE: AET) is one of 14 public companies in the “Managed Health Care” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aetna to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aetna Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aetna and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aetna 0 5 13 0 2.72 Aetna Competitors 79 854 1409 22 2.58

Aetna presently has a consensus price target of $162.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.94%. As a group, “Managed Health Care” companies have a potential downside of 2.02%. Given Aetna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aetna is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Aetna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aetna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of shares of all “Managed Health Care” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aetna has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aetna’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aetna and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Aetna $62.20 billion $6.06 billion 35.21 Aetna Competitors $52.30 billion $3.74 billion 17.87

Aetna has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Aetna is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aetna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aetna 2.52% 20.52% 5.35% Aetna Competitors 1.78% 10.93% 3.56%

Dividends

Aetna pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aetna pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Managed Health Care” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 21.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Aetna beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc. is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services. The Health Care segment consists of medical, pharmacy benefit management services, dental, behavioral health and vision plans offered on both an Insured basis and an employer-funded basis, and emerging businesses products and services. The Group Insurance segment includes group life insurance and group disability products. Its products are offered on an Insured basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.