AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,600 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) traded down 0.63% on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,473 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 216,094.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,485 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1,020.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 19.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 344,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

