Advisory Research Inc. Maintains Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Advisory Research Inc. held its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,398 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 2.41% of Armstrong World Industries worth $58,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. BidaskClub lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) traded down 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,326 shares. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post $2.73 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

