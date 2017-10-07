Advisory Research Inc. Holds Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.34% of ONEOK worth $71,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 107.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 31.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) traded down 0.90% during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 1,866,082 shares of the stock traded hands. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.41 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). ONEOK had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS AG raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

