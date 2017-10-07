Advisory Research Inc. Has $142,856,000 Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)

Advisory Research Inc. maintained its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Targa Resources makes up approximately 2.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 1.11% of Targa Resources worth $142,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) traded down 0.39% on Friday, reaching $48.08. 1,030,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm’s market cap is $10.37 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

In other news, insider Dan C. Middlebrooks sold 2,100 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

