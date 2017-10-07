Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) opened at 43.90 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post $3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $256.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Cowen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,698.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.61 per share, with a total value of $218,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 609,296 shares in the company, valued at $26,571,398.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $309,715. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

