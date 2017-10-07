Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1146 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE AVK) opened at 16.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

In other Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $68,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,505 shares of company stock worth $4,343,291.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities.

