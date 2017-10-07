Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) traded down 0.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 203,118 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.16 billion. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, insider Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $445,930.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,129.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,138.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

