Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

ADSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) opened at 24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The stock’s market cap is $2.16 billion. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $445,930.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,129.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,998 shares of company stock worth $1,372,138 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 117.0% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 552,554 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 86.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $486,000.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

