Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69,716 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron LP boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 96.9% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Adobe Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,898 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 292,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 29.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Adobe Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.16.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) opened at 151.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.33. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $281,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,991 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $3,629,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

