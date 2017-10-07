Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Given a $160.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) received a $160.00 price objective from equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $127.50) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.16.

Shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ ADBE) opened at 151.12 on Friday. Adobe Systems has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $157.89. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.33.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $1,867,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $3,629,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,382. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Waldron LP grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,898 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 292,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,332,348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $693,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

