Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) opened at 10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adecoagro by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 248,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

