ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $31.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.56 million and the highest is $32.61 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 498.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.61 million to $115.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $230.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $224.00 million to $233.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 485.14%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30400.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-31-52-million-2.html.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,767 shares. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.72 billion.

In other news, EVP Glenn Baity sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $499,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,800.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 116,426 shares of company stock worth $4,100,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,306,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,093,000 after purchasing an additional 134,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,925,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,748,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,551,000 after purchasing an additional 510,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.