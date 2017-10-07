Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

Get Acacia Communications Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACIA. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ ACIA) opened at 48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 3.27. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $101.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/acacia-communications-inc-acia-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $147,029.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $396,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,655 shares of company stock worth $1,558,760 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 28,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 31,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acacia Communications (ACIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.