Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $8.90 Million Stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) accounts for 1.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $2,255,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,977.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) traded down 0.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $165.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,301 shares. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $166.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

