AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Position Trimmed by NGAM Advisors L.P.

NGAM Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,433 shares during the quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 166,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 832.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,216,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 25.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) opened at 90.49 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.90%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 65,861 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,676,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,307,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.45 per share, with a total value of $281,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,834.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,187,817. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

