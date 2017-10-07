A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A.H. Belo Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4655250631127 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of A.H. Belo Corporation from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of A.H. Belo Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE AHC) traded down 2.20% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 122,011 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company’s market capitalization is $96.80 million. A.H. Belo Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo Corporation had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect that A.H. Belo Corporation will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. A.H. Belo Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -28.07%.

About A.H. Belo Corporation

A. H. Belo Corporation is a local news and information publishing company. The Company is engaged in providing commercial printing, distribution and direct mail services, as well as media and digital marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Publishing and Marketing, Event Marketing and Other Services (MEMO).

