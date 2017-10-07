9,322 Shares in Kirby Corporation (KEX) Acquired by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000.

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kirby Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of Kirby Corporation (KEX) opened at 63.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.85 million. Kirby Corporation had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby Corporation

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

